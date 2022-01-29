Citigroup Inc. Sells 93,189 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ABB by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

