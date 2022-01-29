Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYI opened at $188.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.13 and a 200 day moving average of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.19 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

