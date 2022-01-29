Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,632 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Marathon Digital worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

MARA opened at $21.97 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.