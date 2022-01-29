Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

NYSE CFG opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.