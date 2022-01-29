Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.13

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.13 and traded as low as $18.10. Citizens shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 814 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Citizens in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 112.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth $333,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Citizens by 17.1% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

