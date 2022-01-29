City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.01. City Developments shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 11,667 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

