Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 69,131.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041,029 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Clarivate worth $110,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clarivate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Clarivate by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

