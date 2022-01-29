Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $106.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $364.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

