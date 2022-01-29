Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Manufacturing and Engineering. The Clean energy HRS segment designs, builds, and delivers power from industrial heating systems and biomass sources to produce energy, using the company’s Clean Cycle heat generators.

