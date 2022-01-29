Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Clean Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
