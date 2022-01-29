Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $703.66

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 703.66 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 909.50 ($12.27). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 906 ($12.22), with a volume of 765,553 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.60) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 740 ($9.98).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 851.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 703.66.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

