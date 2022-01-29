Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock worth $103,432,894. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

