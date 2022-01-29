CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Cut by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 7.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.21% of CME Group worth $143,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.91 and a fifty-two week high of $234.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

