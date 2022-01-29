Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

NASDAQ:CCB traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $46.96. 45,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

CCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

