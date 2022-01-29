Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,130 ($42.23).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,260 ($43.98) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.12), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($506,587.63). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and have sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,420 ($32.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,518.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,557.93. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,125 ($28.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.91).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

