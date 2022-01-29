Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,130 ($42.23).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,260 ($43.98) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,537 ($34.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,510.75). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,420 ($32.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,518.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,557.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

