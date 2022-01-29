Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 4,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CCHGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

