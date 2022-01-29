Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Coeur Mining worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

CDE stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

