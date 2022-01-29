Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,325. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

