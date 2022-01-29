Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Coherent worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Coherent by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 168,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.28. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.43 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.