Coin Artist Achieves Market Cap of $594,260.31 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $594,260.31 and approximately $4,723.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00108843 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

