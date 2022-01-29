Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 114.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,648 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 18.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,153,000 after acquiring an additional 581,876 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

