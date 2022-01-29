Collective Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Collective has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $78,614.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

