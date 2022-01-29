Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $672,760.25 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,007.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.99 or 0.00778787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00241409 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

