Color Platform (CLR) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $672,739.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.00780462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00240637 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025245 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

