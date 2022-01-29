Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.41

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.41 and traded as low as $67.79. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 73 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

