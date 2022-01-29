Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.28% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $206,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCT opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

