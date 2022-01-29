Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.47

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.47 and traded as low as $18.20. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

