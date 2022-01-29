Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.03%.

CWBC remained flat at $$14.14 on Friday. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

