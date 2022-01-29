Comparing ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ITEX has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.5% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Farfetch -43.15% N/A -26.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ITEX and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 1 2 8 0 2.64

Farfetch has a consensus target price of $49.64, suggesting a potential upside of 154.02%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than ITEX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farfetch $1.67 billion 4.13 -$3.35 billion ($7.37) -2.65

ITEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Summary

Farfetch beats ITEX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. The firm provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

