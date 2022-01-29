Comparing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nextdoor and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 24.94% 43.24% 20.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 9.79 $399.59 million $10.54 39.10

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50 FactSet Research Systems 3 6 2 0 1.91

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of 13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $427.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Nextdoor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

