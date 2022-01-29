Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as high as C$4.68. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 60,758 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.53. The firm has a market cap of C$375.16 million and a PE ratio of 20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,796,818.40. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,634,897.76.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

