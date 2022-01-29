Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $70.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.41 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $66.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $276.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.03 million to $278.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $31,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,818 shares of company stock worth $490,173 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

