Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,541,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

