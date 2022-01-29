Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $4,289.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,393,154 coins and its circulating supply is 11,737,413 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

