Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 229.3% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conifer alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.