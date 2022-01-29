ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.61% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.