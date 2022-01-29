Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $66,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -786.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

