ContentBox Price Up 6.4% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $509,520.94 and $1,286.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00283235 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.