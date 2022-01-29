ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce sales of $303.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.00 million and the lowest is $281.40 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,448 over the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ContextLogic by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ContextLogic by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 20.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

