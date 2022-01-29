Contrasting FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) & Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FibroGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -70.06% -56.36% FibroGen -75.62% -58.92% -26.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and FibroGen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$16.80 million ($0.44) -3.98 FibroGen $176.32 million 7.62 -$189.29 million ($2.33) -6.22

Oncolytics Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncolytics Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and FibroGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 1 3 0 2.75 FibroGen 1 8 1 0 2.00

Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 414.29%. FibroGen has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.45%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than FibroGen.

Risk and Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech beats FibroGen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

