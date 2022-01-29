Convex Finance Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $19.15 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $27.72 or 0.00071982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.34 or 0.06778559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,372.02 or 0.99644893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 82,795,635 coins and its circulating supply is 48,123,198 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

