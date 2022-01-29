Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $336,070.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.66 or 0.06805412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,619.07 or 0.99823357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,587,801 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

