Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of Copa worth $200,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $13,125,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Copa by 384.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $79.89 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

