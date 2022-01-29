Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

