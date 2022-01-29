Cortex 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.85 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Cortex has a total market cap of $56.06 million and $4.85 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 189,931,443 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

