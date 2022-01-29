CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 669.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,945 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,733,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,767,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.