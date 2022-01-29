Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 180.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $406,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $127,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 27,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST opened at $492.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.21. The stock has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

