Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 27,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $492.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.