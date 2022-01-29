Covalent (CQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.91 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $100.91 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.27 or 0.06748521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.89 or 0.99831520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

