CPChain Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $819,118.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00252778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007375 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.